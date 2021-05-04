close
Tue May 04, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
May 4, 2021

Chinese ambassador calls on COAS

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ Monday. Matters of mutual interest, recent developments in Afghan peace process, progress on CPEC, regional security and current situation of COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for Chinaâ€™s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said Pakistan Army greatly values its ties with China. Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistanâ€™s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially Afghan peace process.

