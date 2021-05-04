HEC okays LCWU KSK New Campus project

LAHORE:Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has approved a project for the new campus of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) at Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) worth Rs1.776 billion

According to a press release, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that the project would be completed in three years and added three institutes, boarding houses, Institute of Environment and Climate Change, Nursing and Law would be the part of Phase-I of KSK, New Campus consisting of 100 acres.

Alumnus donates: Old Ravian and businessman Nasir Ali on Monday announced giving an amount of Rs25,000 for each staff member of Government College University, Lahore, who is infected by COVID-19 and require extensive treatment.

According to a press release, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi expressed gratitude to Nasir Ali on behalf of the GCU employees for his generous donation. Prof Zaidi said “This is a very generous offer from Nasir Ali. I wish to express my sincere thanks on behalf of the GCU employees at this time of need especially for the low income staff.”

A few days earlier, the Board of Management of GCU Benevolent Fund Employees had also unanimously approved the amount of Rs50,000 for each employee infected with this virus.

UET entrance tests not postponed

A spokesperson of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Monday said that the university had not postponed Entrance Test 2021 for admissions in BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology programmes in engineering educational institutes across the Punjab.

In a press release, the spokesperson said that the process of registration was going on and students were advised to complete their registration process at their earliest.

According to schedule the test will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 24th to 27th May 2021 in the test centers allotted by the Virtual University. Entry Test tokens are available on the designated HBL branches on payment of Rs1,300 till 17th May 2021.