Corona claims two more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll had reached 871 in the district and 17 people tested corona positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said that 466 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said so far, 15,751 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,206. He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 263 patients, including 171 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 95, including 59 confirmed, admitted to the DHQ Hospital, and 69, including 24 confirmed, were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover 1,371 patients were in home isolation.