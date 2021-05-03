1,369 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

PESHAWAR: The district administration has arrested 1365 shopkeepers including butchers, bakers, milkmen, fruit & vegetable sellers and grocers during crackdown on profiteers during Ramzan.

In light of the orders of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice, Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan, the district administration has geared up crackdown on profiteers and has checked 6,091 business centrres during the period of last twenty days, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

Beside, arresting 558 butchers, 187 milkmen and 620 other shopkeepers including fruit & vegetable seller, bakers and grocers, the administration has also collected fines amounting to Rs 2.736 million.