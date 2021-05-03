Lyari gangster, three TTP terrorists arrested in raids

Police officials claimed on Sunday that they have arrested three terrorists associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and a gangster involved in the gang war of Lyari.

District Keamari police officials said that three terrorists of the TTP were arrested from the SITE Area during a raid carried out on a tip-off. They said the arrested men were identified as Niaz, alias Ali, Shahrukh, alias Abdur Rehman, and Ajab Khan.

They claimed that the suspects had formed a new terrorist group last year, while Khanâ€™s brother and father were also its members. Police said the suspects had been busy in activating a group to carry out terrorism in the city.

In another raid, Manghopir police officials arrested a suspected target killer identified as Waleed, alias Chiknay. Police said the suspect was associated with the Sheraz Comrade group. Officials also claimed to have found a sub-machine gun and five ball bombs from the possession of the arrested suspects. Cases have been registered against them, and investigations are under way.