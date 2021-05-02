Walking trails to be closed from May 8 to 16

Islamabad: The walking trails in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) would be closed for visitors from May 8-16 in line with the guidelines issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the details, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has issued a circular in which the staff members have been advised to keep vigil and strictly implement a ban on entry to the walking trails during these days.

The IWMB has also directed its staffers that if they found visitors violating the ban on entry then they can also impose fine on them.

The visitors have been asked not to visit the walking trails during these days and extend their cooperation in implementing the directives of the government.

Apart from it, the staff members have also been directed to carry out cleanliness work on the walking trails and remove waste material during the Eid holidays. They are also doing this work every Saturday and Sunday when trails are closed for two days for the visitors.

Limited number of staff members would continue to perform their duties during the Eid days to protect forest from fire incidents and illegal cutting of trees by the local people.