Webinar held on women’s economic empowerment

Islamabad : National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in collaboration with MUSLIM Institute here Saturday organised a webinar titled ‘Women’s Economic Empowerment and Allama Iqbal’s perspective of Labour Rights’ in connection with International Labour Day 2021 under the auspices of Higher Education Commission.

Amongst distinguished speakers were VC Rawalpindi Women University Dr. Aliya Sohail Khan, Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed and HoD, G&PP Department NUML Dr. Syed Waqas Ali.

Speakers observed that equal rights of women are the fundamental human rights.

Women’s constructive role can build progressive force in a society.

Islam provides respectful place to women to live. Men and women are equal in the light of Islam.

On the contrary to the picture portrayed by the different elements, true potential and talent of our women can be witnessed in academia and other fields.

Therefore, religious spiritual values should not be targeted on the name of women empowerment.

Speakers further said that Allama Iqbal has presented an excellent concept of modesty especially while presenting Hazrat Fatima (S. A.) as ideal woman.

Fatima Bint Abdullah of Tripoli was praised by Iqbal who fought in war ground along with her brothers.

Iqbal studied ancient and modern philosophy but his teachings are based on Islam. Iqbal emphasised equity for women.

Virtual exhibition of four Pakistani artists: With the new normal, A-rt.uk is delighted to present its first-ever virtual art exhibition, ‘Journey Within’ featuring artists Eman Fatima, Ali Hamza, Khadija-tul-Kubra and Zainab Zulfiqar.

Owners of the UK based gallery say have a responsibility to continuously strive to promote young emerging talent and they are extremely proud to showcase the amazing, thoughtful and exquisite artworks of the four talented and skilled artists from Pakistan.

These four artists explore the layered undercurrents which surround societal and personal interactions which filter down into an individual’s existence. Each artist has used various mediums of miniature, painting, drawing and printmaking and produced a very powerful show. The exhibition can be viewed at www.a-rt.uk

This exhibition will be online for one a month, therefore they would request you to please visit their website and share your thoughts, as this is more or less a socio economic project.