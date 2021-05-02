Coronavirus kills 13 patients, infects 1,178 others

Covid-19 claimed 13 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,658 in the province. In the meantime, 620 patients of Covid-19 were under treatment at different hospitals in Sindh, of whom the condition of 584 patients was stated to be critical and 44 of them were on life support.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He explained that in addition to 13 more deaths during the previous 24 hours, 1,178 new cases of the contagious disease had emerged after 14,739 tests were conducted, constituting an 8 per cent current detection rate.

He said that so far 4,658 deaths had died of Covid-19 in Sindh, and the fatality rate in the province remained 1.7 per cent compared to the overall 2.15 per cent fatality rate of the country.

The CM added that so far 3,651,515 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 284,737 cases were diagnosed, of which 93 per cent or 264,832 patients had recovered, including 418 during the previous 24 hours.

According to Shah, there were currently 15,247 patients infected by the novel coronavirus in the province. Of them 14,620 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 620 at different hospitals.

He said that of the 1,178 new cases, 419 were detected from Karachi, including 235 from District East, 83 from District South, 42 from District Malir, 29 from District Korangi, 24 from District Central, and six from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 207 new cases, Sukkur 85, Naushehro Feroz 59, Sanghar 46, Shikarpur 42, Tando Allahyar 36, Shaheed Benazirabad 34, Mirpurkhas 32, Jamshoro 23, Tando Muhammad Khan 18, Badin and Dadu 13 each, Larkana 12, Khairpur 10, and Ghotki and Kashmore had seven new cases each.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the government during the pandemic in order to contain the spread of the virus.