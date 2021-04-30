close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
AFP
April 30, 2021

China launches module for space station

World

AFP
April 30, 2021

BEIJING: China launched the first module of its space station on Thursday, a milestone in Beijing’s ambitious plan to establish a permanent human presence in space.

Billions of dollars have been poured into space exploration as China seeks to reflect its rising global stature and growing technological might, following in the footsteps of the United States, Russia and Europe.

The Tianhe core module, which houses life support equipment and a living space for astronauts, was launched from Wenchang in China’s tropical Hainan province on a Long-March 5B rocket on Thursday, state television showed.

