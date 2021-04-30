Prime suspect in TikTokers murder case sent to jail

The prime suspect in the quadruple TikTokers murder case was sent to prison on Thursday after a district and sessions court dismissed his bail application, ordering his arrest.

Rehman Ali, who had been absconding until recently, had sought pre-arrest bail from the court on Wednesday. The additional district and sessions judge, Munawar Ali Lodhi, rejected it after listening to arguments from the prosecution.

Four TikTokers, Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussain, were killed as unidentified armed men attacked their car near Anklesaria Hospital in the wee hours of

February 1.

The prosecution argued that there was sufficient evidence against the accused and he had fled from the city in a bid to avoid the arrest. The investigation officer of the case pleaded to the court to reject the bail application.

The judge ordered the suspectâ€™s arrest and remanded him to prison on judicial remand. On a previous hearing, the court had approved post-arrest bail of another suspect, Sawera, against a surety of Rs200,000.

She was taken into custody after clues based on the call data record (CDR) and location pointed towards her involvement in the case, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz had told The News after

her arrest.

So far, the motive behind the killings has not been ascertained for lack of evidence. A source privy to the matter said that the issue. which led to these killings could be between Muskan and Ali.

Hussainâ€™s brother Idris Afridi, who is the complainant in the case, also pointed fingers at Ali and other suspects, whose identities have been withheld. He said that he had made that opinion on the basis of the evidence that police had shared with him.