NA-249 voters divided over Vawda’s performance

KARACHI: More than 3,000 registered voters participated in three surveys that were conducted from April 10-20, and in two polls, voters said they were not satisfied with Vawda’s performance, reported Geo News on Wednesday.

Three surveys — two different stories In Gallup Pakistan’s survey, 83% of the participants expressed their dissatisfaction, while 11% were satisfied with Vawda’s work. Similarly, in Ipsos’ poll, 75% said they were dissatisfied, while 9% expressed their satisfaction with the politician’s performance.

However, in the Pulse Consultants survey, the majority — 77% of the participants — believed his performance was up to the mark, while 13% expressed dissatisfaction with the PTI leader’s works in the constituency. Familiarity with Vawda.

In all the surveys, a majority of the participants said they were not familiar with their former MNA — Vawda.

In Ipsos’ survey, 69% said they were not familiar with Vawda, 65% in Pulse Consultants’ survey and 58% in Gallup Pakistan’s poll were not familiar with the PTI leader.

Do you know his name?

Despite not being familiar with their former MNA, several people recognised him by his name. Ninety per cent of the participants in Pulse Consultants survey said they recognised him by his name, 84% in Gallup Pakistan’s survey, and only 28% in Ipsos’ poll.