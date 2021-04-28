close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

Metro Train resumes service

Lahore

LAHORE:Lahore Orange Line Metro Train started its operation on Tuesday. The train had been closed on March 30, due to increase in coronavirus cases. Passengers faced severe difficulties due to the closure of the train. According to the letter issued by Primary and Secondary Health Care, the train has been restored keeping in view all the SOPs.

