Metro Train resumes service

LAHORE:Lahore Orange Line Metro Train started its operation on Tuesday. The train had been closed on March 30, due to increase in coronavirus cases. Passengers faced severe difficulties due to the closure of the train. According to the letter issued by Primary and Secondary Health Care, the train has been restored keeping in view all the SOPs.