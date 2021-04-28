Pharmacy sealed for selling expired drugs

LAHORE:The district administration sealed a branch of a renowned pharmacy opposite Jinnah Hospital for selling expired medicines on Tuesday.

Officials said following the directions of DC Lahore, Drug Inspector Dr Muhammad Hafeez raided a pharmacy opposite Jinnah Hospital and found expired medicines in the store. They said the store was selling drugs without a record and the sale and purchase of drugs was made without warranty.

businesses: The district administration Lahore Tuesday sealed dozens of shops, stores, hotels and other businesses for not implementing corona SOPs. Cantt Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed two marble factories, four shops on Ghazi Road and Power House Gym at Y Block DHA.

The Cantt AC also sealed Iqra School Bedian Road for opening and holding classes. City AC Faizan Ahmed sealed two hotels and four shops and arrested 15 people for violating corona SOPs.