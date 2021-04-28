Punjab to procure corona vaccine worth Rs1.5b: CM

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Tuesday decided that it would procure coronavirus vaccine with an amount of Rs1.5 billion.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to take the necessary steps in this regard. He was chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee on corona at his office to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the province. The meeting reviewed steps to secure the people’s lives and it was decided that the Punjab government would procure corona vaccine with an amount of Rs1.5 billion. He directed to constitute a committee to review the proposal and give recommendations regarding closing down all activities up to 6PM excluding medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centres and other essential services. The CM stated the electro-surgery had been discontinued in hospitals adding that every possible step would be taken to ensure the supply of oxygen in hospitals. The CM directed to initiate a crackdown against those selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates and made it clear that hoarding of oxygen cylinders will not be allowed. The administration should ensure the availability of oxygen cylinders at a fixed rate, he added. The meeting approved to recruit vaccinators and data entry operators.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of the staff will attend offices. The CM reiterated that anti-corona SOPs would be strictly implemented. The number of corona vaccination centres will be increased while opening three new centres in Lahore, he added.

REVIEWS RAMAZAN PACKAGE: The chief minister chaired a meeting to review steps for providing relief to the masses under the Ramazan package and implementation of the price-control mechanism in the province. The supply and demand situation of sugar, flour and essential items came under discussion along with the wheat procurement campaign. He reiterated that the people would be the real beneficiary of the Ramazan package, adding that sugar was available in Ramazan bazaars at Rs65 per kg while its open market rate was Rs85 per kg. Similarly, a 10kg flour bag was available at Rs375 in Ramazan bazaars. He directed the administration to contact the flour mills association for stabilising the flour price in the open market. An unjustified increase in the price of flour would not be allowed, he said and directed that action should be continued to curb the menace of price hike.

The CM expressed his satisfaction over the wheat procurement campaign, adding that the wheat target would be achieved as the bumper crop had been produced. He asked the ministers and secretaries to submit their reports of Ramazan bazaars visits to his office.