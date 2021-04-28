Sindh govt requests halt to judicial work in courts

The Sindh government has requested the Sindh High Court to suspend the routine judicial work in courts of the province, except hearings of cases of an urgent nature, in view of the ongoing third wave of the novel coronavirus.

A letter to this effect has been sent by Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab to the chief justice of the high court. The letter has been written in view of the decisions taken by the provincial government’s coronavirus task force whose meeting was held on Monday with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

Barrister Wahab, who acts as the spokesman for the government, said in his letter that halting judicial work in the courts was important to safeguard the health of judges, lawyers, court staff and litigants.

“It is worth appreciating that during the first wave the honourable High Court had taken very effective and efficient measures in controlling and containing the severity of the disease. The current situation demands reiteration of the similar earlier administrative measures taken and implemented by your honour last year,” said the adviser.