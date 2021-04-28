Death sentence awarded

Rawalpindi : Additional District and Sessions Judge (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Afzal Majoka Tuesday awarded death sentence on three counts and imposed a fine of Rs1.5 million to an accused for killing three sisters.

Airport Police Station registered a case against Ghulam Abbas for killing three sisters, Faiza Kiran, Sabahat Kiran and Hira, daughters of Naveed Iqbal in their house at Noorani Mohallah in Chaklala on September 28, 2020. Areej, Another daughter of Naveed Iqbal was injured in the incident.

Ghulam Abbas had grudge with Areej who married his brother Muhammad Khurram.

The court also awarded 25 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs350,000 against Ghulam Abbas for injuring Areej. The court also directed him to pay Rs3.7 million as ‘Diyat’ to the aggrieved family. The court has ordered auction of Ghulam Abbas’s property and making the payment to aggrieved family.