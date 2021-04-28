Kaneria propels Karachi Friends Veterans into final

KARACHI: Karachi Friends Veterans Cricket Club overpowered tournament favourites AO Veterans by eight wickets to secure a place in the final of Virtual Axis Ramazan Festival T20 Night Cricket Tournament here at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

Former Test legspinner Kaneria picked top three scalps for just 12 runs to get the man of the match award.

AO Veterans, who were put in to bat first by Karachi Friends Veterans CC, managed 129-7 in 20 overs. Kaneria ripped through the top order in his four overs, one of which was maiden. Iftikhar Ali was the top run getter for AO Veterans with 39 runs. Karachi Friends Veterans lost two wickets for 59 runs, but an unbeaten 70-run partnership between Abbas Jaffery (33 not out) and Mohammad Irfan (61 not out) took them to the target.