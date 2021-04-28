The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed the responsibility for the recent terror attack in Quetta. This extremist group is also responsible for the APS tragedy where hundreds of school-going children were martyred. After this tragedy, the authorities launched at least two military operations to fight against terrorism.

These operations helped the authorities bring peace and normalcy back to the region. However, it seems that our country is again under the grips of extremists. Our enemies are trying hard to destabilise us. It’s time the government took immediate steps to strongly fight against our enemies.

Agha Abdul Samad

Khairpur Mirs