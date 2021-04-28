close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 28, 2021

Strong decisions?

Newspost

 
April 28, 2021

This refers to the article ‘Confusion’ (April 25) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has rightly highlighted the administrative flaws in the policymaking process. The reshuffling of senior officers indicates that the authorities don’t have a clear plan to deal with the matters. Instead of removing the highly trained and experienced officers from their posts, the authorities should have asked them to highlight the problems and obstacles they faced while meeting their targets and goals.

It’s time the leadership adopted reform-oriented approaches.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Latest News

More From Newspost