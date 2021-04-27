Sindh closes educational institutions amid surge in COVID-19

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced that all schools, colleges and universities will remain closed in the province due to the rising coronavirus cases in the provinces.

Wahab tweeted that Sindh government offices will operate with an essential staff of 20 percent only as the country battles a dangerous third wave of coronavirus.

"All schools, colleges and universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases,” said Wahab. The Sindh government spokesperson’s tweet came after CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the provincial Task Force on Coronavirus. The officials present in the meeting were briefed on the coronavirus situation in the province. They were told the province presently has 664 ICU beds with ventilators.

They were also informed that oxygen plants are present at Dow University Ojha Campus, Trauma Centre and Gambat Hospital. Following the meeting, a spokesperson of CM Sindh announced that government offices will be closed in Sindh. He added that the secretaries have been ordered to summon their important staff only and rest should work from home. He also confirmed about the closure of educational institutes as announced by Wahab. The provincial government, according to the spokesperson, has decided to ban visits in jails. The spokesperson added that inter-city transport will also be banned in Sindh from Thursday, April 29. Later, speaking to media CM Murad said Sindh government will also seek Pakistan Army’s help in implementation of SOPs.