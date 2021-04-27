Woman allegedly set on fire dies in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A woman, who had sustained critical burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband and his other family members in Khandar village in Akbarpura, died at a hospital in Peshawar on Monday.

Islam Gul, a resident of Khandar village in Akbarpura, told the police that his niece Muneeba, daughter of Sohbat Khan, was married to one Shahabuddin some six months ago. He alleged that the woman was always subjected to domestic violence by her husband, his sister Seemab and niece Mahnoor and she had to come to his father’s home.

The complainant said that they persuaded Muneeba to go to her husband on April 24, where she was first allegedly tortured by the three accused and then oil sprinkled her and she was set her ablaze.

He said the victim sustained serious burn injuries and was rushed to the Burn Unit of Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, but died while struggling for life for three days at the hospital. He nominated the three accused for the burning and killing of his niece. The police registered a case and started investigation.