Tue Apr 27, 2021
AFP
April 27, 2021

Albania’s Socialist PM on course for third term

TIRANA: Albania’s prime minister looked set for a third term in power on Monday, as preliminary election results gave his Socialist Party a commanding lead. Edi Rama, in power since 2013, has not yet claimed victory following Sunday’s poll, which was closely watched in European capitals as Albania pushes to open talks on EU membership.

