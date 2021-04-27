Crackdown on drug pushers

Islamabad : Islamabad police on Monday conducted successful operation against drug peddlers at Athal and Dore villages and nabbed 18 outlaws besides recovery of huge cache of narcotics from them, said DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar.

Addressing a press conference here at police line headquarters along with SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, he said that special police squads have been constituted to ensure effective action against drug pushers in the capital. Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and vision of the government, he said that efforts have been accelerated to curb activities of drug dealers especially those supplying narcotics at educational institutions.

He said that successful operations were conducted against drug peddlers in villages of Dore and Athal during last night and in wee hours on Monday. Police arrested 18 drug dealers including six notorious persons involved in this ugly business besides recovery of cache of narcotics from them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.