The authorities have decided to construct an oil refinery project along the shore of the Arabian Sea, located between Mubarak Village and Cape Monze (Ras Mauri) in the Keamari district, Karachi. It is important to mention here that this shore is the habitat of endangered species including whales, dolphins and sea turtles. The proposed project site provides food and a natural living environment to these rare species. It has beautiful rocks and beaches which have natural resources like seaweeds, shells, oysters, coral, etc. There are many sandy beaches where turtles come for hatching. The proposed oil refinery project is an anti-marine life project. More than 60 acres land has been allotted along the shore of the Arabian Sea.

Environmental organisations and local fishermen of Mubarak Village have reservations over this project. It is believed that it is not an eco-friendly project and will harm and hurt marine life. The proposed oil refinery project will also disturb traditional fishing. The government is requested to postpone the project. It should take measures under the marine protected area (MPA) policy to protect these rare species. MPAs are protected areas of seas and oceans and restrict commercial activity for conservation purposes. The government should declare the proposed oil refinery site an MPA.

Sarfraz Haroon

Karachi