‘Teams made to take action against corona SOPs violators’

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa has said that indoor and outdoor services have been banned in hotels as per decision of the NCOC.He said this while taking briefing about steps taken to control the spread of COVID-19. The DC said that teams had been made to take action against violators of corona SOPs. He told that 110,000 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Gujrat district while 5,666 patients had been recovered out of 6,156 corona positive patients. He said that 79 patients, including 38 confirmed and 51 suspected, were under treatment in Corona Ward while 107 patients had lost their lives.Later, the DC visited Ramazan Bazaars of Kunjah and Zahoor Elahi Stadium. He checked the stalls of flour, sugar, fruits and other eatable things.