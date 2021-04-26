Strict compliance

An effective way to remain protected against the coronavirus is to follow SOPs. It is unfortunate that many people aren’t serious about following SOPs. It is also quite shocking that our government hasn’t taken strict actions to deal with the situation which is getting out of country.

The new variant of the virus spreads quickly. It is important that everyone wears a face mask and follow other precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. People should pay attention to the terrible situation in other countries and must follow SOPs strictly.

Wali Iqbal MMA

Singanisar

Mirs