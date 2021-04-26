Two injured by muggers

Two people were wounded on Sunday for offering resistance during separate mugging bids in the Surjani Town area on Sunday.

According to police, the first incident took place in Taiser Town within the limits of the Surjani Town police station where unidentified robbers shot and injured a 32-year-old man, Imran, son of Taj, for putting up resistance. The other incident that also took place within the Surjani Town police’s jurisdiction, another person, Aziz, 40, was wounded by muggers near the Northern Bypass after he put up resistance.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Cases were registered against unidentified muggers and investigations are underway.