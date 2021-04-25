Celebrated Italian singer Milva dies

ROME: Celebrated Italian singer Milva, who achieved fame with her beloved performances in the 1960s and 70s, has died aged 81, Italian media reported on Saturday.

She died on Friday evening in Milan after a long illness, her daughter told the Ansa agency.

"Her voice has aroused intense emotions for entire generations," Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said. "A great Italian, an artist who started from her homeland and rose to international stages."