District admin, WSSP launch cleanliness drive in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Thursday decided to launch a cleanliness drive in the provincial metropolis.

An official communique said a function to this effect was held at the District Council Hall here. The district administration and WSSP decided to take joint steps to ensure cleanliness in the district, it added.

The communique said in the first phase of the drive, “Zamung Khkulay Pekhawar” officials would hold awareness sessions with citizens.