Youth abducted, tortured

LAHORE:A group of youths allegedly abducted a youth and live-streamed his torture video in Tajpura. Muhammad Asim in his complaint before Ghaziabad police station alleged that his son Rana Soban was doing walk in a nearby park when Jazil Khokhar and Jaizis Khokhar along with their other accomplices reached there in six vehicles and abducted his son and live-streamed his torture video. A case has been registered against them.

PO arrested: Iqbal Town police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) on Thursday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Bilal. A case of cheque bounce was registered against him in Gulberg police station. However, the suspect was on the run. Police arrested him and handed him over to investigations wing Gulberg police station.

accidents: At least four people died and 803 suffered injuries in 762 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many 454 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals.