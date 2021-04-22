close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

One killed, 11 injured in DI Khan road mishap

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A two-year old child was killed and 11 others, including four women, sustained injuries when a passenger coach turned turtle near Kalliwal Hotel on Indus Highway on Wednesday.

The police said that a passenger coach (DGN-8484) turned upside down when one of its tyres burst out near Kalliwal Hotel on Indus Highway.

They said that a child identified as Habibur Rahman, son of Juma Khan and a resident of Shamozai was killed while 11 other passengers sustained injuries.

