One killed, 11 injured in DI Khan road mishap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A two-year old child was killed and 11 others, including four women, sustained injuries when a passenger coach turned turtle near Kalliwal Hotel on Indus Highway on Wednesday.
The police said that a passenger coach (DGN-8484) turned upside down when one of its tyres burst out near Kalliwal Hotel on Indus Highway.
They said that a child identified as Habibur Rahman, son of Juma Khan and a resident of Shamozai was killed while 11 other passengers sustained injuries.