One killed, 11 injured in DI Khan road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A two-year old child was killed and 11 others, including four women, sustained injuries when a passenger coach turned turtle near Kalliwal Hotel on Indus Highway on Wednesday.

The police said that a passenger coach (DGN-8484) turned upside down when one of its tyres burst out near Kalliwal Hotel on Indus Highway.

They said that a child identified as Habibur Rahman, son of Juma Khan and a resident of Shamozai was killed while 11 other passengers sustained injuries.