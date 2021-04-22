Special persons seek financial help, skills training in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The physically challenged persons on Wednesday staged a protest and asked the government to provide them financial assistance, sewing machines and others skills training so they could earn a decent living for their families.

Staging the protest at Qandaharo Mullakhel area in Safi tehsil, Ibrarullah, Amjad Khan, Kishwar Khan and others said that most of the people had got handicapped during militancy and the subsequent military operations, electric shocks and other incidents but the government did not bother to help them.

They demanded the government to enlist their names in zakat, Ehsaas Kafalat and other welfare programmes to facilitate them.

The special persons also appealed to the deputy commissioner and commandant Mohmand Rifles to provide financial help as well as impart them skills training so they could be made useful citizens of the society to earn livelihood for their families.