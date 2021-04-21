Labourer killed in marble mine accident

GHALLANAI: A labourer working in a marble quarry was killed when a boulder fell on him in Mamadgat area in Safi tehsil in Mohmand tribal district on Tuesday.

The locals said that a youth Zabit Khan was busy working in a marble mine in Mamadgat area when all of a sudden a heavy stone fell on him, burying him alive. They said that the boulder was removed with heavy machinery after hectic efforts for two hours.