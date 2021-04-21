‘Magnitsky sanctions will be introduced against dirty money’

LONDON: The government will introduce Magnitsky sanctions to tackle dirty money following the Russia report, Dominic Raab has confirmed.

As ministers were pressed on why half of all the money laundered out of Russia travels through the United Kingdom, Raab announced he will “shortly be introducing an extension to the Magnitsky sanctions” to crack down on the scandal.

The Foreign Secretary’s comments came as MPs raised concerns about rising tensions at Ukraine’s border due to the recent Russian military build-up of forces there.