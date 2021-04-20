Partly cloudy weather forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: The local Met office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.The maximum temperature 37 centigrade and the minimum 24 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours. The dry to partly cloudy weather had also been forecast for the rest of the region.