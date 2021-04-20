Ram Pyari museum inaugurated in Gujrat

LAHORE:In a simple but impressive ceremony Ram Pyari Museum was inaugurated in Gujrat on Monday. Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism and Archaeology Asif Mehmood inaugurated the museum. He was received by Secretary Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Archaeology Ilyas Gil, Deputy Commissioner Saif Jappa and District Police Officer Gujrat Umer Salamat.

He was briefed on artifacts in four galleries newly established by Archaeology Directorate in this historic building, erected in 1918. These galleries include prehistory and Indus valley civilisation, Gandhara Civilisation, Ethnological gallery and miscellaneous gallery with coins, weaponry, jewellery and other masterpieces.

Deputy Director Archaeology Hassan Iqbal briefed on relevant history of heritage items displayed at the museum. Asif Mehmood on the occasion said deputy commissioner and Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry extended tremendous support for restoration of Ram Pyari building.

Interesting and catchy element of Gujrat museum is picture gallery decorated with photographs of three Nishan-e-Haider holders of Pakistan Army, Maj Aziz Bhatti, Maj Shabeer Sharif and Maj Muhammad Akram besides great folk singer Shokat Ali, poet and writer professor Shareef Kunjhahi, Justice R Ilyas and other prominent figures born in Gujrat.

Tourism and Archaeology Department secretary said third component of Gujrat gallery was decorated by curator Ms Shah Bano and Hassan which depicted the local culture items like epic of Sohni Mahiwaal, mason doing his work, labourers working, village home, utensils and old locks were donated by Farooq.

President Chamber thanked Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s adviser and promised

that the district administration will continue offering its full cooperation in future.