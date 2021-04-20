GCU academics approve online education policy

LAHORE:A team of academics at Government College University (GCU), who graduated from top universities of the world, prepared the university’s online education policy after studying various models adopted by the Universities of Cambridge, Oxford and Singapore. The policy has been approved by the University’s Academic Council.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said: “We can comfortably claim to have devised one of the best, forward-looking online education policies in South Asia. This policy is an integral part of our four-year strategic vision (2020-2023).”

The VC said online education policy focused on four key elements: course readiness, teacher training, technology and students’ preparedness. To ensure course readiness for online teaching, faculty members revised more than 1,600 courses by adding e-resources, weekly distribution of lectures, grading strategies and reading material. All courses are approved by relevant chairpersons and the Panel of Digital Learning Environment of the University. The library staff worked 24/7 for providing students and teachers with reading material by electronic and postal services.

Recently established Directorate of Information Technology trained 800 faculty members and 40 IT coordinators for using the newly-acquired online system. The University adopted a “distance learning model” for students who had internet connectivity issues. At students’ request, the university sent course material by postal service without charging any amount. Such students submitted assignments and final essays by post as well.

“Despite having no prior experience, more than 800 faculty members and approximately 15,000 students shifted to online mode in a short time. We made sure that no students were left behind because of technology or humble background”, Prof Zaidi said. GCU conducts mid-term and final examinations online for all degree programmes in accordance with the online education policy. The Controller of Examinations said: “Teachers could take 24-hour or less open book exam, long essay and/or viva for assessment. Assessment strategies in each department varied depending on the requirement of the discipline. Teachers also checked submissions for plagiarism”.

LCWU VC condoles Durrani’s death: Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Prof Dr Bushra Mirza has expressed deep grief over the demise of former IG of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police Nasir Durrani.

In her message, Dr Bushra Mirza said that Nasir Durrani was the member of the selection board of LCWU and played an outstanding role in selecting the best manpower for the university. She said Nasir Durrani was a patriotic Pakistani and an honest officer and added his services would always be remembered. She prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.