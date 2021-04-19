PMLN telling lies on Shahbaz’ bail matter: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said they always paid respect to the courts with honouring its decisions and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no influence on the courts.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was telling lies on the matter of Shahbaz Sharif’s bail, adding, the court decisions must not be misinterpreted. Addressing a press conference along with Syed Ali Bukhari Advocate here, Shahbaz Gill said Maryam Aurangzeb’s concerns about the decision of granting bail to Shahbaz Sharif was aimed to give impression about the change in the decision.

He said news about the bail of Shahbaz Sharif was released through TV channels of their choice. He said the PML-N leaders were exposed before everyone through telling lies and now they were making hue and cries over ‘injustice’ with Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Gill said total assets of Shahbaz Sharif were Rs2.1 million in 1990 which were increased to Rs25 million in 1998 and further increased to Rs7 billion from 2008 to 2018.

Similarly, he said that the total assets of Hamza Shahbaz were amounting to Rs10 million in 2001 which was touching the figure of Rs530 million today and instead of the father, all the amounts were transferred to the son’s accounts through Telegraphic Transfer (TTs).

He said that a heavy amount was transferred in the account of Hamza Shahbaz through 23 TTs and an amount of Rs1.5 billion was transferred in the account of Salman Shahbaz through same way.

The Special Assistant also said there were a total of 1,103 prisoners in Punjab who were much older in age than Shahbaz Sharif, adding that Shahbaz Sharif’s plea for his release on ground of being a senior citizen would be against the spirit of Supreme Court decision about such a case of old age prisoners besides discrimination with old age prisoners in other jails. He said there were serious cases against Shahbaz Sharif with solid evidence and added that the national exchequer was looted by Nawaz Sharif family in 1990 which was further looted by Shahbaz Sharif and his family from 2008 to 2018.

About the sugar scam, he said the opposition was earlier making political point scoring against the government through baseless allegations about inaction against Jahangir Tarin and now the tax revenue was increased by 100 percent following the Sugar Commission’s report.