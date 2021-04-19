EU, US call on Georgia lawmakers to sign pact

Brussels: The EU and US jointly called on lawmakers in Georgia to sign on to a compromise agreement to be proposed Sunday to resolve a protracted political crisis in the Caucasus country.

"The European Union and the United States call on all members of Georgia’s parliament to sign the agreement that European Council President (Charles) Michel will propose today," the joint statement by spokespeople for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the US State Department said. The united EU-US front on the issue underlined growing consultation between Brussels and Washington on regions skirting Russia’s southern and western borders.