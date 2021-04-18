Power supply to CNG station irks Kohat elders

KOHAT: The elders of Union Council Alizai and Sherkot on Saturday threatened to launch a protest movement and move court if electricity supply was not disconnected to a local CNG station from Alizai feeder-2.

Speaking at a press conference, the elders including Qaiser Ali, Malik Manzar Hussain, Khaksar Ali, Malik Muhammad Bashir and others said that electricity connection was given to a local CNG station on the directives of Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi without taking them into confidence.

They said that they would not compromise on the rights of people of Alizai, Metta Khan, Kachapaka, Khadizai and other areas and would go to any extent to get their rights.

The elders claimed that it was an injustice with the local people to deprive them of their rights and appease someone else.

They said that a protest movement would be launched besides moving court if the power supply to the CNG station was not disconnected within a week.