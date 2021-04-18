67 teachers appointed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has appointed as many as 67 certified teachers, who would be posted at the schools where they are needed.

“We have appointed as many as 67 certified teachers and five of them would be deputed in the Information Technology field,” Nagmana Sardar, the district education office (female), told reporters here on Saturday.

She said that credentials and academic educational documents of the newly appointed teachers would be verified by a committee at the government girls’ high school No 2 Mansehra on April 20 and on clearance they would be posted at the schools where post of CT teachers are lying vacant.

“The government wants to ensure quality education for the female students and this is why more and more teachers are being appointed and posted at the various schools,” she said.

She said that the entire appointment process was carried out by the National Testing Service (NTS) without her department’s interference to ensure the merit to induct the talented teachers for students.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Jawad Sardar Marwat paid a surprise visit to the central warehouse of the Utility Stores Corporation and checked the quantity and quality of the subsidised commodities including sugar, ghee and wheat flour.