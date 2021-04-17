Man booked on charge of molesting boy

MARDAN: The police here on Friday registered a case against a man on the charges of sexually abusing an eight-year-old child.

One Akbar Ali, resident of Battagram, told officials at Garhi Kapura Police Station that his eight-year-old nephew Mohammad Haseeb was playing outside his house when Shahab, a resident of Babu Mohallah Battagram forcibly took him to a deserted place.

He added that the accused armed with a sharp tool sexually abused his nephew. The police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.