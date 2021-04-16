Three days of paralysis

How is it possible for a group of extremists to hold the country hostage? The weakened law and order speaks volumes about our country. For three consecutive days, the ill-equipped police with no support from other law enforcement personnel acted as the first line of defence to protect citizens. Why did the government take 24 hours to mobilise the Rangers? What was it thinking? Was it waiting for more casualties? I strongly believe that not even one life should’ve been lost.

Let civil sense prevail. The government should act before and not after the debacle. The world is looking at us, and we are underperforming in all departments – be it healthcare or law and order. The government has failed us once again.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore

******

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest created a chaotic situation across the country. The government made a blunder when it arrested the TLP leader, Saad Rizvi. The government was well aware of the aftermath of arresting Rizvi. TLP supporters are capable of adopting extreme measures to record their protest. The party’s support base is also increasing, and, now, it has a large number of supporters in urban areas. When these supporters took to the streets, they blocked major roads and highways, making it impossible for people to travel. Ambulances remained stuck for hours and trucks that were carrying oxygen cylinders for their delivery at various hospitals in Lahore couldn’t reach the destination on time, resulting in a crisis-like situation.

The real message of our religion is being ignored. Powerful groups are playing tactical games, in the name of religion, to gain power in the country – as Ziaul Haq did. The ultimate solution is that the government puts a ban on this organisation.

Waqas Bhatti

Rahimyar Khan