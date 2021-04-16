Huge subsidy being given on food items: CS

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Shadman Ramazan Bazaar and reviewed the quality, prices of eatables and other arrangements.

The Commissioner Lahore gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary on arrangements and prices and availability of items in Ramazan bazaars. The Chief Secretary also directed the Commissioner Lahore Division to strictly implement coronavirus SOPs in Ramazan bazaars.

Ordering an increase in the number of counters to reduce the rush at the sugar stall, the Chief Secretary said that separate counters should be set up for the elders and women to facilitate the buyers. The Chief Secretary also inquired from the consumers about the prices and quality of the goods. The citizens expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in the Ramazan bazaars. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that the Punjab government is giving a huge subsidy on food items to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan. He said that sugar is available at Rs 65 per kilogram while 10 kg bag of flour is selling at Rs 375 in Ramazan bazaars.

OPC: A delegation comprising senior officials from Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab led by member OPC Neelum Irshad Sheikh visited National Accountability Bureau Lahore in a bid to highlighting the problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The delegation was accompanied by Vice-Chairman, OPC Punjab Waseem Akhtar Ramay and Commissioner OPC Khadim Abbas Bukhari. The DG NAB Lahore carefully listened to the queries brought forth before the Bureau chief and his teams. While addressing the visiting delegation, DG NAB Lahore maintained that overseas Pakistanis are the precious and loyal asset of Pakistan and it's our duty to safeguard their rights.