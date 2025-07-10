Princess Anne surprises royal fans with bold move

Princess Anne stunned onlookers on Tuesday by debuting a striking new hairstylist at the French state banquet, stepping away from her iconic beehive for the first time in years.

King Charles, hard-working sister, the Princess Royal arrived at Windsor Castle along with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and what drew attention was her glamorous, voluminous side bun-a significant yet bold shift from her long-favoured French twist.

The hairstyle change coincided with Royal Family's hosting of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at Windsor Castle.

For the occasion, Princess Anne opted to re-wear a classic white gown by Maureen Baker, adorned with lace detailing and paired with a matching bolero jacket-an outfit she originally wore for her 70th birthday portraits in 2020, reported GB News.

She completed the elegant look with the Festoon Tiara, a diamond piece gifted to her by the Worldwide Shipping Group in 1973, which has since become a regular feature in her collection.

Anne also wore deeply sentimental jewellery: a diamond necklace and earrings presented to her by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for her 18th birthday.

Princess is known for her consistent and practical approach to royal fashion, Anne once shared in an ITV documentary that he hairstyle routine takes only '10 or 15 minutes' each day.

Over the years, she has built a reputation for her timeless wardrobe, often choosing sensible footwear, classic coats, and rewearing dresses dating back to the 1980's.