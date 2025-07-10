Prince Harry’s ex shares stunning photo with new baby

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares stunning photo with new baby

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shared a new stunning photo of herself with newly born baby.

Cressida is seen holding her baby Delphina at an event with her sister Isabella Branson in a photo, shared on her official Instagram account on Wednesday (July 9).

The 36-year-old wore her infant in a stylish baby carrier. She captioned the picture: "Had the best time judging at the @juniormagazineonline awards with my sister @lessonsfromourmothers.

"So many incredible creations, such a joy to be part of it!" Cressida wrote, shouting out the luxury baby wearing brand for the "dreamy sling."

"She’s the coziest little mole in there," she added.

Cressida and Harry Wentworth-Stanley welcomed Delphina on May 27. The couple were already parents to son Wilbur, 2, and chose a meaningful middle name for their baby girl.

Harry and Bonas dated from 2012 to 2014. She was allegedly introduced by the Duke's cousin Princess Eugenie. Their relationship reportedly ended because Bonas couldn’t stand the public scrutiny of being with Harry. She later opened up about the experience in an interview.