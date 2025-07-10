James Gunn refuses to direct Henry Cavill in 'Man of Steel 2'

David Corenswet's 'Superman' is set to release on July 11

Filmmaker James Gunn has shared a rare insight about the sequel of 2013s Man of Steel.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the action sci-fi starred Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent. His movie had a serious take on the hero and became the British star’s solo film in the respective role.

Later, Gunn, who took over the control of DC in 2022, was offered to direct The Witcher star in 2018 sequel of the Man of Steel, but he refused.

The 58-year-old is currently busy promoting his upcoming Superman movie starring David Corenswet.

At a recent Q&A session in London, James unveiled this unique insight while claiming that he was “daunted" with the offer.

The Guardians of the Galaxy creator said, “When I was originally offered to direct Superman back in 2018, I said no,”

Gunn explained, “I was daunted by the task. I wasn’t sure how I was going to do it. Also, if you remember, there was other stuff happening with Superman at the time”.

His 2025 action sci-fi is set to release on July 11, which also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Milly Alcock and others.