Timothée Chalamet’s 'Dune 3' gets fresh update from director

Denis Villeneuve shares first look from 'Dune: Messiah'

Director Denis Villeneuve has shared an exciting update regarding Dune part 3.

Besides sharing a major update, he also dropped the first glimpse on social media.

Taking it to X, Denis shared a post featuring a photo of Arrakis desert with a quote belonging from Dune: Messiah.

“…on a journey into that land where we walk without footprints.”

The 57-year-old Canadian filmmaker also mentioned that the much-anticipated project has entered production.

“Production has begun on the next film in Denis Villeneuve's Dune trilogy”, wrote Denis.

Following the success of the two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of 1965, the makers confirmed the third entry, starring Timothée Chalametin the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the sci-fi adventure will also be bringing back the other original cast members including Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh reprising their roles as Chani, Duncan Idaho and Princess Irulan respectively.

Reportedly, Twilight famed Robert Pattinson will also be featuring in the movie as villain, Scytale.

Dune 3 is expected to hit theatres globally somewhere in 2026.