Imran, Shahzad controlling NAB: Sana

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said the NAB has transformed into an avenger from an investigative body.

Talking to media after the bail of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif here Wednesday, Rana Sanaullah said Prime Minister Imran Khan and PM’s Adviser on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar were controlling the NAB.

He said so far NAB has failed to prove corruption of a single rupee against Shahbaz. He said when oppression and injustice grow out of control then they disappear. He said we got justice though it was delayed so even then, we were thankful to the courts. “If there is no judiciary, then there is chaos in the society,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah announced that time has come to end victimisation. He said Shahbaz has completed development projects worth over Rs3150 billion and the NAB has failed to prove him guilty of corruption in even a single project in Punjab.

He said witch-hunting of opposition that has been going on for the last three years should now end. Flour and sugar thieves have made the lives of people miserable; he said, adding it has become inevitable to get rid of the ‘incompetent gang’.

The government has also stolen the morals and political traditions of the nation, he claimed, adding Shahbaz served Punjab in good faith but he was imprisoned at this age while suffering from cancer.

“Today the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif has been fulfilled, now it is time to end victimisation,” he said and alleged Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar have become blind in political revenge. He said the PML-N will again serve the people of this country and province. To a question about the PDM, he said it was not an electoral alliance; they were fighting against the government and expect that the PPP and the ANP will continue their struggle against the government at their own level.

“After Eidul Fitr there will be a full-fledged movement against the government,” he announced, adding when we used to say that we were being victimised, no one believed but today Jahangir Tareen himself was saying that he was being victimised.

He said Imran Khan was taking action against Jahangir Tareen, who did every wrong thing to make him prime minister.