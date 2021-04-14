UAE envoy opens mosque in F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD: UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi inaugurated a small mosque in the F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park, the largest in the capital city, ahead of the fasting month of Ramazan.

The premises with contemporary architecture and traditional interior was put up with the UAE embassy's support in two years. Religious affairs minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, state minister for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and main financer of the mosque Nasir Al Kaabi also joined the inauguration ceremony. They along with other dignitaries offered prayers in the mosque.

The UAE envoy said the initiative showed the brotherly relations between the two countries, which were bound by deep-rooted cultural, historical and common faith. Later, Ramazan food packages were given away to the needy with the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment UAE.